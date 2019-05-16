PSOE promises overhaul of Pilar de la Horadada public services

Having tidied up the municipal accounts and eliminated the council debt, the PSOE say that they now want to turn the municipality into the economic and social capital of the south of the Alicante province.

“We want to increase the passion that residents have for Pilar de la Horadada that will allow us to expand on our efforts to make the town the economic and social capital of the south of the province of Alicante.

We have people in our town who are ready to help us go forward, an environment that is constantly interacting and a desire to grow. All we need your support that will enable us to push forward Pilar de la Horadada, “said the PSOE candidate, Pilar María Samper, referring to her electoral manifesto that proposes a makeover of the town, but without generating more debt, and thereby improving the municipality’s status in the area.

The PSOE kicked-off its election campaign last week with the traditional posters, distributed throughout the area by Pilar Samper and her party activists.

She said that her electoral program has a strategy that has been planned for the entire four year term and that involves an investment in all areas, especially those of infrastructure and public services, such as culture, sports, health, education and public safety for all neighborhoods and all urbanisations .

“Our electoral program is exactly what is needed in the town, it is a commitment that we have developed as a strategic plan for investments and actions. It is our roadmap of what and how we are going to do things, of knowing how to pay and making sure we don’t fall back into debt,” said Ms Samper.

In this regard, Samper said that the new PSOE government will see the construction of a new institute, a new school (both projects already have a budget agreed by the Generalitat), a pre-school for children from 0 to 3 years, a nursing home with a day centre day and a new headquarters for social services.

In addition there will be better access to local police throughout neighborhoods and districts, the cultural centre will be finally finished and all medical centres refurbished. “For this we have our own funds, but we have also shown that we are able to obtain grants from other areas, so where we are eligible for grants we will make sure that we get them and thereby conserve our own funds,” she added.

In addition, the electoral commitment of PSPV-PSOE will ensure the comprehensive renovation of public roads, parks and gardens and the creation of more children’s areas throughout the municipality.

There will be additional support to those areas of economic activity, such as commerce, industry and agriculture. “We will also make sure that we compete in tourism with the much larger destinations of Murcia and Alicante; we will expand our cultural attractions with our archaeological heritage and our festivals and traditions, “said Samper.

There will be specific training for small businesses, for entrepreneurs and personalised aid from social services, with easier to follow, and more transparent rules, as we search for solutions for these families, she explained. “We have a clear commitment to combat child poverty and that requires the cooperation of many areas.”

In short, Pilar María Samper asked for support from residents across the municipality to create “a Pilar de la Horadada that is fit for purpose in the 21st century, with opportunities for growth and with resources to grow, and with a model of social justice where nobody is left behind and alone”.