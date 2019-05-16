Local Players raid Badminton Nationals in Mallorca

Players from 30-7-40 Badminton Club in San Pedro del Pinatar took part in the recent Spanish National Championships for veterans in Pollenca Mallorca and left with the sizeable haul of 18 medals.

Gold’s were won by Roger Jackson and Behrooz Ziaiahmadi in the over 65 Men’s double and John McGilvray in the over 70’s singles

Bronze medals were gained by Kathleen Wycherley in the over 60 Ladies Double and Ladies Singles and Mixed Doubles in conjunction with Roger Jackson, Karen Radcliff in the over 40’s Ladies Doubles, Linda Wiggan in the over 65 Mixed Doubles, Phillip Radcliff in the over 45 Mixed Doubles, Behrooz Ziaiahmadi in the over 65 Singles and John McGilvray in the over 65 Mixed Doubles.

The club, which plays on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am -1pm attracts players of many different nationalities including Spanish, British, Belgian, French, Finnish, Danish and Russian. Coaching is available.

More information from Behrooz by WhatsApp 619 916 700 or by email at: ziamadi@hotmail.com