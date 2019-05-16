I WON’T BE THERE: JACKSONS TORREVIEJA SUMMER VISIT OFF

Quote:

By Andrew Atkinson reporting Torrevieja news

MARLON Jackson’s visit to Torrevieja with The Jacksons this summer has been cancelled – after the promoters failed to get permission from Torrevieja Town Hall.

“My brothers and I are looking forward to visiting Torrevieja on August 9 to have a good time – having a ‘Jacksons Party’,” said Marlon, via video link, prior to the shock cancellation.

The concert event has been thwarted after Torrevieja deputy mayor Fanny Serrano revealed no authorisation had been given.

“The Jacksons advertising campaign for the concert event began before authorisation had been given,” said Torrevieja deputy mayor Serrano.

Marlon Jackson had said on behalf of The Jacksons that they were looking forward to visiting Spain for the first time in August.

The Jacksons scheduled concert, part of the groups 50th anniversary tour, which began in 2015, was set to be performed at Torrevieja Eras De La Sal outdoor venue.

The Jacksons, previously known as The Jackson 5, an RnB pop band from Gary, Indiana, consists of Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and Marlon Jackson.

The group has featured both Randy and Michael Jackson.

The Jacksons debut single in the 1960s, “I want you back” was set to be performed at the Spain concert, along with top hits including “ABC”, “The Love you Save”and “I´ll be There”.

The group released ten albums under Motown – including their debut “Diana Ross presents the Jackson 5”.

The band re-formed several times, including a reunion tour following the death of Michael Jackson in 2009.

Following The Jacksons summer Torrevieja concert tour of 2019 announcement earlier this year, Marlon Jackson said: “We are looking to have a great time in Torrevieja.”