Torrevieja gives protection to 265 victims of violence

Torrevieja has 265 women registered as victims of sexist violence by the Ministry of the Interior. One of them is identified as “high risk”, 35 women are medium risk and 151 with the risk assessed as low by the police system launched in 2007.

Two of the aggressors identified by the system are tagged using the geolocation wrist Comet system. In addition, 78 of the women have the Atenpro alarm system which is monitored by the Red Cross and the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces.

The figures were presented last week at the annual meeting of the local security board. “There are many more cases but we are only able to monitor those which are reported and tracked,” said Maria Araceli Poblador, revealing that in February the work of the security forces in Torrevieja was able to stop sexist aggression against an elderly woman that could have ended in her death.

In the meeting, chaired by the Mayor José Manuel Dolón (Los Verdes), the Civil Guard and Local Police reported on actions that they are taking to raise awareness and prevent gender violence in schools and city institutes.