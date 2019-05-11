Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club

Sponsored by The Pub, Bowling Abroad, Avalon, Lounge D, Rogers, La Piazza and The Belfry.

CHAMPIONS OF CHAMPIONS

Playing for Monte Mar in the Ladies Pairs Lynne Armitage and Margaret Finlayson

After two challenging games Lynne and Margaret got through to the semi finals. In the semi finals Lynne and Margaret lead until the last two ends but lost to Kath and Ann from San Louis. They both thoroughly enjoyed the experience of playing in the Champions of Champions.

VCL – The VCL started on Friday 5th April with a hard match against a team from Vistabella, which ended in a ten point to two defeat. Well done to the winning rink of Harry Dobson, Lynne Armitage, Alan Ashberry and skip Dave Melville.

The next match was away and saw us winning against Horadada. Well done to Lynne Armitage and John Hunt who played singles, Cliff Norris, Howie Williams skip Graham Smythe. Points Monte Mar 7 – 5 Horadada.

Then came Quesada where we had a very good win. Both our singles won, well done to Joan Harding and Phil Goble. Well done to pairs Dianne Horsington and Jack Burrell, rinks Lynne Armitage, Chris Harding, Keith Simpson skip John Hunt. Points Monte Mar 10 – 2 Quesada.

Our next home match saw us against a very strong team from Greenlands. There was a excellent comeback from our pairs Lynne Armitage and Colin Asmussen and our rinks Wendy and Iain Sheridan, Joan Harding skip Barrie Woodfine both teams winning on the last end. Points Monte Mar 4 – 8 Greenlands. Well done to all our VCL squad players.

