WASPI : Women Against State Pension Inequality … International Group

Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) is encouraging British expat women living in Spain, born in the 1950’s to join Waspi International. The Group is fighting for compensation in light of late or, in many cases, no notification of State Pension Age increases.

The Campaign Group represents 3.8million British 1950’s born women, in the UK and living Overseas who have been negatively impacted by the mismanagement of increases to their State Pension Age. These changes were implemented by the 1995 and 2011 Pension Acts.

The Waspi Campaign has been fighting this injustice since 2015. The International Group has steadily grown its membership with 1950’s ladies joining the campaign who have relocated to Spain. The Waspi Campaign continues to gain significant momentum with support of cross party MP’s. There have been 7 debates in Parliament, protests and TV and Press exposure.

Recently, the UN’s Special Rapporteur Philip Alston, visiting the UK said ‘As was made clear to me in a number of submissions and through powerful testimony, a group of women born in the 1950’s have been particularly impacted by an abrupt and poorly phased change in the State Pension Age of women from 60 to 66.

The impact of the changes to pensionable age is such as to severely penalise those who happen to be on the cusp of retirement and who had well-founded expectations of entering the next phase of their lives’

The Waspi International Campaign is a ‘virtual’ group of 1950’s women utilising social media to actively campaign to achieve fair transitional arrangements and compensation for all women born in the 1950’s affected by the changes.

The Waspi Campaign is not just about money. The campaign is also about the fundamental trust between Government and ordinary people. The lack of communication from the Government to the women affected following the 1995 Pension Act broke the trust that had existed for generations.

Waspi is determined that the grave injustice to this specific group of women will be rectified and in doing so, we will re-establish trust and ensure future generations, including today’s young people do not suffer in the same way.

To join and support the campaign go to Facebook: waspi international (ex pat 1950’s ladies fighting state pension changes)