In off the Post

CD TORREVIEJA’S long awaited fixture between arch local rivals CD Montesinos has been thwarted – after both teams suffered relegation – with Torre relegated from the Preferente division, dropping into the Valencia 1st Regional – and Monte’s relegation into the 2nd Regional.

MANCHESTER United’s woes continue in the wake of failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Ander Herrera is set for a move to PSV.

De Gea, Martial, Lukuku, Sanchez, Mata, Fred and Matic, could follow suit. Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I can’t talk about individuals but there’s a chance you’ve seen the last of players.”

United’s woeful campaign lead to former player Gary Neville saying Alexis Sanchez should ‘never play for the club again’, adding: ‘There is nothing I like about this United team. Awful – a despondent group of people’.

REAL Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale’s 17 million euros salary has thwarted a move to former club Spurs, along with interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Real boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to leave Bale behind when they go on a pre season tour of Los Angeles in July.

MONTE Mentals Walking Football are amongst teams taking part in a tournament in Los Montesinos, Alicante, on May 14 and May 16. Games on both days have scheduled approximate kick off times at 9.30am at The Municipality five-a-side pitches. Presentations will take place after the games.

PAUL Pogba’s huge 13 million euros annual salary at Manchester United is reportedly set to be cut by 25% – after The Reds failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

FRANK Lampard has no fears of his Derby team’s quest to gain promotion to the Premier League after reaching the Championship play offs. Derby play Leeds; and WBA play Aston Villa, in the semi finals, with the second legs on May 14-15: “Let’s go into it with no fear,” said Rams gaffer Lampard, eyeing a play off final spot at Wembley on May 27. Norwich and Sheffield United gained automatic promotion.

MAY is the anniversary of the deaths of many footballers that died as a consequence of playing football. On May 25, 1896, James Logan, 25, of Loughborough FC died of pneumonia while playing. May 14, 1939, saw the death of Asbjorn Ronneberg who collapsed and died of a heart attack while playing for Hof IL against Ranmes IL. Tony Aveyard, 21, died on May 18, 1977, playing for Scarborough, after suffering head injuries during a match. May 4, 2018, Luyanda Ntshangase, 21, Maritzburgh United, South African midfielder, died following being struck by lightning on May 1.

GRAVELLY voiced Burnley gaffer Sean Dyche allegedly left his former teammates at Bristol Rovers squirming – when eating WORMS – at the training ground: “Maybe the voice comes from eating worms – he ate them at training,” revealed ex-teammate Soren Andersen.

BARCELONA ace Lionel Messi puts in extra training sessions at home – by continuously lobbing a ball – over the head of his dog named Hulk!

AC TORRELLANO and CD Murada have gained promotion to the Preferente from the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, with Racing San Miguel finishing third. At the lower echelon of the table CF Monforte, CD Montesinos and Betis Florida are relegated.

A ‘BOOBY’ was dropped at Bristol Rovers during a half time break – when a packed VIP room got an eyeful of X-rated TV channel Babestation – instead of a results round-up bulletin.