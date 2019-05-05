Guardia Civil exhibition in Orihuela Costa

The Civil Guard opened its doors to the public on Saturday in La Zenia Boulevard on the Orihuela Costa, where from early morning, the force provided information stands and displays in a spectacular demonstration to publicise its work in ensuring the welfare of the public.

Exhibits were provided by members of the Maritime Service, the Air Service, the Sub-aquatic Activities Group, the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC), the Nature Protection Service (Seprona), Traffic, Cynological Service, Gedex, Mountain Rescue Team, Tax Patrol and Borders and Judicial Police.

An initiative from local Commander Antonio José Leal Bernabéu, the day was coordinated by the Company of Torrevieja, one of the most important forces in the country.

The exhibition provided thousands of members of the public with an opportunity to learn about the Civil Guard resources that are not usually available with a number of static exhibitions with on-site explanations and demonstrations including the Cinologic Service (dogs) GEDEX (explosives deactivation) and USECIC.

In addition, there was a judo exhibition, the Corps helicopter and the vehicles used by the Civil Guard for their daily work in the region.

It is the first time that the Civil Guard has organised such an activity in Orihuela Costa but judging by the popularity of the day it certainly won’t be the last