El Plantio 2 Golf Society

Beautiful Spring weather greeted the eleven members (2 new ones) and two guests for El Plantio 2’s monthly medal. Unfortunately, the scores returned did not quite take advantage of the conditions as serial winner Alistair did not quite match his previous performances and second and third were also worse than other medal returns.

Nearest the pins – Hole 4 Ronny Campbell and Hole 6 Jason Mainwaring.

Third Place – Handicap 8.2, Henry Mellor – 59.8 points

Second place – Handicap 11.8, Ronny Campbell – 56.2 points.

First place – Handicap 7.8, Alistair Douglas – 55.2 points…

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.

Picture from L to R: Henry Mellor, Ronny Campbell, Alistair Douglas, Jason Mainwaring.

David Swann