Benitachell Bowls Club Open Competition

This past week the club has welcomed bowlers, from several different bowls clubs, who have taken part in the yearly competition. It should have started on Monday 22nd April until the 29th April, but, due to the rain, which we all endured, and a flooded green the competition was delayed for a day.

Tuesday the sun shone and for the rest of the week the weather did not let anyone down. Sunday saw the finals taking place and the games were very close.

The winners of the rinks final from Benitachell Bowls Club were Skip Dudley Davis, Greg Sperring, Gail Chick and Carol Davies and the runners up were Derek Eldon, Lynne Eldon from Javea Green, Maggie Lawley BBC, and Yvonne Briden El Cid.

The mixed pairs final was won by Jean McLaughlin and Chris Salter of Javea Green, with the runners up of Alex Fisher and Yvonne Browne from the BBC.

The Ladies Singles was won by Gail Chick BBC, and the runner up Betty Anderson (last years winner) from El Cid.

The Mens Singles was won by Dudley Davies BBC and the runner up Derek Eldon Javea Green.

A big thank you must go to Ernie Pope and the club committee for the excellent organisation The Umpires and Markers. Graham Spurrier our hard working green keeper and last but not least the catering staff. All of these people deserve a big vote of thanks.

From Left to Right: Chris Salter, Jean McLaughlin. Dudley Davies, Carol Davies, Greg Sperring and Gail Chick.