Greenlands 1st Spring Cup success at Los Montesinos venue

By Andrew Atkinson

ENRIQUE Moya co-owner of Greenlands Golf and Bowls Sport Complex in Los Montesinos, Alicante, was thrilled to stage the 1st Spring Adventure Golf Cup competition in April.

“We were delighted with the turn out of both entries and spectators for our first Adventure Golf Spring Cup held at Greenlands Sport Complex,” Enrique told me.

“Forty participants took to the golf course, of which there were three winners in the two categories, divided into men and women players,” said Enrique.

“The mens category was won by Mr Olson, who had a score of 48 strokes,” said Enrique, who has played a lead role in turning Greenlands into a top venue in the Vega Baja since taking charge of the complex in June 2018.

“Mr Petterson finished in second place, returning a score of 49 strokes, with third position returning 50 strokes being Mr. Corfield,” said Enrique.

“The womens category was won by Lena Olson, who returned a score of 54 strokes,” said Enrique.

“Second position, returning 56 strokes, was Margaret Petterson. Third position with a return score of 58 was Eva Petterson and Lillemor Stromberg – which lead to a play off – with Eva Petterson winning,” said Enrique.

Greenlands Adventure Sport Complex is the biggest 18 holes mini golf in Europe.

The complex also has a Lawn Bowls club, with 8 first class rinks, along with a swimming pool and Restaurant facilities.

“We are looking forward to staging Summer Cup and Winter Cup competitions,” said Enrique, 25, who runs the venue with his father Justo Roch, Mario Revuelta and Pedro Garrido.