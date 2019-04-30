24 members and guests from Alfie’s GS played at Hacienda Riquelme. The course was in good condition, and the greens were excellent, however the wind decided to show up just to bring us back down to earth, along with thick pampas grass and plentiful bunkers, this was not going to be a high scoring day. In fact no one beat the course on the day!

Our winner of the day in the gold division was Steve Barlow with a score of 31 stableford points.

Second place went to Joe Murphy also with a score of 31 points.

The winner of the silver division was Rachel Lee with a score of 35 stableford points.

Second place went to Stuart Armour with 27 points.

Nearest the pin on the 7th – Sponsored by ‘The Street Restaurant’ went to Rachel Lee.

Nearest the pin in two shots on the 15th – sponsored by ‘The Celtic Drop‘ went to Steve Barlow.

Nearest the pin in 3 shots on the 16th – sponsored by ’Alfie’s Bar’ went to Joe Murphy.

The Blind pairs were won by Alan Carter and Ian Ingledew.

Many thanks to our sponsors, Mike Probert (Costa Blanca Green Fee), also a big thank you to Cat and Liz at Alfie’s Bar for their continued support throughout the year and post-match food. And finally thanks to all the members and guests for supporting Alfie’s Golf Society. Our next outing is Presidents Day on the 30th May 2019 at Las Ramblas so get your names down early.

Ian Connell