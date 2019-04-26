World Superbike Champion Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty back in Spain

Four-times World Superbike Champion Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty who became the most successful rider in history, by clinching a 28th World Superbike victory at Albacete, returns to Spain.

By Andrew Atkinson

WORLD Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty returned to Spain in April at Alhaurin El Grande, Andalusia, nearly two decades after retiring from the sport.

“I had a great few days in April riding with the lads – and a few off-road legends,” said Fogarty, 53, MBE.

During 1993-99, Albacete became the sole Spanish Superbike fixture; a period that coincided with the four title-winning seasons of Fogarty (1994, ‘95, ‘98 and ‘99).

Fogarty – ‘Foggy’ – won at Albacete six times, recording doubles in 1993 and 1994, followed by Race 2 in 1995 and 1998.

The success in 1993 was the first of 16 career doubles for Fogarty.

World Superbike history was made in Spain, with the first world SBK event staged in the 1990s, in Jerez. Jarama, Albacete and Valencia have staged events since.

In the Millennium year 2000 Spain’s WorldSBK event took place in Valencia at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

With 22 races to its name it remains the Spanish circuit to have hosted the most World Superbike races.

In the second Albacete race in 1995 Fogarty became the most successful rider in history by clinching a 28th World Superbike victory.

Fellow Lancastrian, Blackburn born Fogarty, awarded an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Central Lancashire, based in my home City Preston, retired in 2000, having won 59 races.

Away from the Superbike circuit in retirement Fogarty’s pastimes include skiing.