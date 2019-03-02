 SMGS at Vistabella. February 27th, 2019

The 2nd round of this season’s Eclectic competition took place at Vistabella, with 40 members and four guests taking part. A shotgun start meant an early rise for all and plenty of work prior to teeing off for the organising committee members.

Fine weather and a course in good condition, with pretty slick greens, led to some excellent scoring, not overly affected by some tough pin positions. Roger Brierley (24 handicap) managed the day’s best round, putting together 42 points, closely followed by guest Graham Jordan who, playing off of 7 and never having previously visited the course, returned 41 points. Gerald Turner took the much sought after Abacus prize, receiving a voucher for a free golf lesson from course professional Adrian Rudge for his efforts.

Tony Smale (39) and Phil de Lacy (37) took the Gold and Silver category prizes respectively, with them winning having absolutely nothing to do with their filling the current Captain and Vice-Captain roles.

Mick Roscoe goes to the top of the Eclectic leaderboard, beating Bob Eyland on countback, with both having a combined score of 46 points after 2 rounds. Five players are hot on their heels with 45 points. The next round will be played towards the end of April.

The day’s winning results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 5th Chris Hamblett (37), 4th Norman Padmore (38 on CB), 3rd Bob Eyland (38 on CB), 2nd Mick Roscoe (38 on CB) and 1st, with the day’s best score of 42 points, Roger Brierley.

Silver Category: 5th Pete Cunniff (33 on CB), 4th Adrian Roberts (33 on CB), 3rd Paddy Diskin (34 on CB), 2nd Kyrre Skarsmoen (34 on CB) and 1st Phil de Lacy with 37 points.

Gold Category: 5th Norman Cahill (36 on CB), 4th Barry Lane (36 on CB), 3rd Graeme Forbes (36 on CB), 2nd Mark Preston (37) and 1st Tony Smale with 39 points.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by MoneyCorp): Hole 2 Norman Padmore, Hole 7 Phil de Lacy, Hole 11 Barry Roehrig, Hole 15 John Trehy.

Abacus (sponsored by Vistabella golf professional Adrian Rudge): Gerald Turner

Best Guests: Graham Jordan (41) beating Paul Dulson (31) in to 2nd place.

Our thanks go to all Vistabella staff for their contribution to an enjoyable day. Next week we will be at La Torre, and on following weeks at El Plantio and Alenda. Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Tony Smale a call on 628227687.