Racing San Miguel report CF Torrevieja to the Valencia Football Federation for ‘dismantling’ their club

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

Racing San Miguel have reported CF Torrevieja to the Valencia FA in relation to the ‘poaching’ of players from the club – deemed a ‘dismantling’.

“From the Racing San Miguel CF, we want to show our rejection towards the way of proceeding of Torrevieja CF, in relation to the ways of contacting our base football players,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Preference club CF Torrevieja, struggling near the foot of the table, signed Racing San Miguel prodigy David this month, as exclusively reported in The Leader newspaper.

Now the San Miguel based outfit have aired their views against CF Torrevieja, revealing, according to the club, underhand tactics in luring players away.

“Since the beginning of the season it has been repeating the same situation,” added a club spokesperson.

“There are several cases in which this club has been in direct contact with parents, and even, in certain cases, directly with underage players.

“This is without previously communicating with our club, of which they are a part and have a valid record of players,” said the spokesperson.

Racing San Miguel, who top the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, pride their club in bringing through players, from youth level, to that of senior first team players.

“We are a small club, with only one team per category, which in some cases we have problems to complete the templates, and we are very affected by this situation,” they added.

“We do not know the situation of Torrevieja CF, a club that boasts of having a great school and an agreement with a great first division club, so that it needs to dismantle our school that we work so hard to get ahead,” said the spokesperson.

“We are proud that players trained in our house are intended by other clubs.

“But given that the ways of proceeding have not been correct – at any time – we communicate that we will not allow any player to leave, except with a valid card, in what remains seasonal,” they added.

Racing San Miguel are so agast at CF Torrevieja that they have put in an official complaint to the Valencia Football Federation.

“From the club, we announce that we have already transferred the case to the Federation to know what measures we can take in this situation,” said the spokesperson.

And Racing San Miguel are so infuriated with the actions of CF Torrevieja that they say they have cut all relations between the two clubs.

“Given the above, we communicate, that we break any kind of relationship with Torrevieja CF,” added the spokesperson.