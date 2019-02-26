Samaritans in Spain – Another True Story

Samaritans in Spain – You Talk We Listen

“People say, “You only live once, so make the most of it.” Well, I’m proof that you can get a second chance says Kevin – and I owe it to Samaritans.

“Looking back, things had been building up for a long time. Redundancy, relationship breakdowns… it was just one thing after another.

“And though I had two lovely sons and some great mates, I didn’t want them to know how low I’d become.

Goodbye letters

“Then, one evening, I found myself writing goodbye letters to my friends and family – I really believed they would be better off without me.

“The next day I had breakfast with my son and watched as he left the house for work. As far as I was concerned, this would be the last time I would see him.

“I left the house, thinking that I would never return.

“I found myself looking through the contacts on my mobile, wondering if anyone would miss me. That’s when I came across Samaritans’ number from a time when I’d called before but hung up, unable to talk.

“To this day I don’t know what made me call again, but I’m so glad I did.

Making the call

“The volunteer who answered was amazing. I was in a terrible state, but she was calm, understanding and, most importantly, seemed to genuinely care.

“I poured my heart out to her and she gently suggested that I walk to the Samaritans Drop In Centre, where I would be safe and there’d be someone to talk to.

“She stayed on the line while I did this and, at the Centre, the tears really began to flow. She listened to what I had to say, and talking to her helped me work out what I could do.

Moving on

“Over the next few months, I slowly but surely began to put my life back together. Now, nearly three years on, I’ve got a whole new life.

Should you identify with any of these issues and want to talk to someone in complete confidence then why not give us a call. We are SAMARITANS IN SPAIN – You Talk We Listen.

Phone 900 525 100, Email pat@samaritansinspain.com

Or Send a Message to 634 325 906 to organise a WhatsApp call.