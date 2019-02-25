TPGS at VISTABELLA 22.02.19

February sunshine provided ideal conditions for The Plaza Golf Society visit to Vistabella.

30 players competed but one in particular fell a little short and heads off to practice ahead of our next event so good luck with that Bob Rankin scoring a lowly 17pts!

The 2’s pot saw some familiar faces picking up 15 euros each, well done to Liz Sully, Colin Wilson, Dodgy Declan Crowley and Callum Hitcham.

Nearest the pins sponsored by The Plaza Society again featured some usual suspects namely Callam x 2, Colin Wilson, Phil De Lacy and a new name with Margaret Woodhall not only hitting one but achieving the best Ladies score of the day with 36 pts off 30 handicap.

We had two guest prizes today and in 2nd place was Daniel Spino scoring 31 pts off 7 losing out comfortably to Mike Willetts scoring a great 38pts off 14 and who becomes a full playing member from now on.

Silver division was a close run thing with Phil ‘Russell’ Sulky 3rd with 34 pts off 13 losing out on countback to Ian Woodhall off 15 behind best Lady Margaret’s 36 pts off 30.

Gold saw 3rd place for Big Tony Smale with 34 pts off 7, Callum 2nd with 34 off 1 well behind best score of the day posted by John Morrison with a brilliant 39 pts off 10.