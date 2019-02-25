Spanglish Golf Society at Bonalba on 20th February 2019.

In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 24 players visited the established course at Bonalba taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The course was in good winter condition as normal but played very long and the greens were a little worn and tired but extremely fast.

Gold Division – 1st – Mike Probert – 30 points, 2nd – Mike Belsen – 26 points

Silver Division – 1st – Brian Burnard – 27 points, 2nd – Bob Hewitson – 25 points

Bronze Division – 1st- Jim Kelly – 33 points, 2nd – Andy Howard – 19 points

Best Guest – Jim Jamieson – 31 points

Nearest the Pins – Probert,Murray and Allott

Football Card – Brian Burnard

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next home fixture is at Vistabella on 6th March 2019 followed by the monthly fuxture at Altorreal on 20th March 2019.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966731223 or better still pop into the bar.

