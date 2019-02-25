‘Mike Probert talks Golf  (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Flag in or Flag out??

In recent articles we have described the numerous changes to the R&A rules of golf for 2019.

These rule changes include the removal of a penalty for hitting the pin when on the putting surface and so now the player has the option to putt while on the green with the flag in the hole and of all the rule changes this is the one that appears to have caught the interest of local golfers.

As a low handicap golfer my higher handicap society partners consistantly ask me which is better,flag in or flag out and there is no single answer to this because it is a matter of personal preference.

This issue has raised it’s head on the main PGA tours and for instance Bryson Dechambeau has decided that his preference is to leave the flag in the hole for all putts.

Me personally for very long putts I choose flag in because I find it easier to gauge the distance to the hole with the flag in position but for shorter putts I take the flag out because to my eye this makes the hole appear bigger.

I always remember a saying that my father used to say when I was a junior “a flag in never helped a good shot”.

So you can see there are arguments for both options and I am sure that each player will work out which is best for them.

In conjunction with the flag in,flag out debate the new rules encourage playing ‘ready golf’ which is only good for the speed of play BUT I have noticed an increased number of occasions where my higher handicap golfers are ‘moving’ while fellow players are trying to play or even hitting shots while other players are in the process of hitting their shots.

Remember that the previous rules of etiquette still apply in that you should be still,quiet and out of eye line when someone is playing a golf shot.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us.

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you until 28/02/19:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €146 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €110 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €116 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €88 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €112 Two Players and Buggy (from 12pm) Font Del Llop €134 Two Players and Buggy La Finca €176 Two Players and Buggy La Marquesa €47 Single Green Fee (from 2pm) La Serena €47 Single Green Fee Las Colinas €164 Two Players and buggy Las Ramblas €124 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €144 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €130 Two Players and Buggy Villamartin €142 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €57 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €116 Two Players and Buggy

Deal of The WeeK: Any La Manga course €120 for 2 players and buggy

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.