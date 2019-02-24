Regional Roundup – CD Murada go top

By ANDREW ATKINSON

CD Murada celebrated going top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 – knocking long time leaders Racing San Miguel off their perch – in the race for the league title.

Goals by Paquito (2) and Reno gave CD Murada the three points in a 3-0 home win against Monforte CF at the José Manuel Garcia stadium.

San Miguel, who dropped to second place, hosted CD Altet on Sunday with a win enabling to return to top the group (report online Monday).

“We call on all the fans to encourage the team. They need you now, more then ever,” said a spokesperson from San Miguel following a recent dip in form.

Santa Pola gained a 2-0 away win at Betis Florida to go third. Hondon Nieves slumped to a 3-1 shock home defeat against Sporting San Fulgencio that sees their promotion hopes continue to diminish, dropping to sixth.

At the bottom half of the table Monforte remain rooted at the foot on 15 points from 22 games.

A plethora of teams, including Altet, Dolores, Atletico Catral, Betis Florida, Rafal, Callosa Deportivo B, CD Montesinos and San Fulgencio, see just five points separate them going into Sunday’s fixtures.

Photo: CD Murada top the table after 3-0 win against Monforte CF.