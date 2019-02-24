Las Ramblas Golf Society

Results for w/c 18.2.19

Monday’s team game was two scores from four to count but with all to score on the par 3’s. With a nice round figure of 100 points, our winners were Dave Pulling (he’s starting to make a habit of this), Nick Campbell, Marleen Billen and Reg Akehurst.

They even managed to get round the course without losing a single ball between them! (that must be one for the record book). An early contender for this week’s ‘Senior Moment Award’ has to be Olga Douglas. Now, we’ve all walked off a green at some point and realised a club or two have been left behind; but a whole buggy?

Olga was however back on the winning trail when we played the second round of our ‘eclectic joker stableford’ on Wednesday. With 40 points she just eased out Pat Cassidy who scored 39. Third place went Peter Jenkinson with 38 points. Two ‘2’s were achieved on the day, one by Olga and the other one by John Shervell.

A quick tip here from Terry Field’s Golf Manual. ’If you want to reduce your score by eight shots just miss out one of the par threes!’

Onto Friday and we played a two ball ‘Texas Scramble’. Apparently the last time this was contested was seven years ago! Terry Field and Nigel Price took Gold with a nett score of 66.75. Hot on their heels were Donna Campbell and Dave Pulling with 68.75.

Pues, hasta la semana que viene,

Peter Reffell