Costa Blanca Leader Edition 754

The Federation of Associations of Orihuela Costa (FAOC) has found a total of 81 plots of land that are lying completely abandoned by the City Council and their owners who are obliged to fence and keep the plots clean.

As a result many are becoming rat infested dumping grounds, a liability and health hazard to residents that live in close proximity.

Good news from Corevera with the announcement of a new route to Palma de Mallorca, which will be operational in time for the summer but not such good news for the Costa Blanca as a whole where tourism experts say that the negative effect of Brexit has been translated into a reduction of 15% in British holiday bookings for the coming summer.