How do you Entertain Visiting Family?

We’re lucky enough to live in some of the most beautiful places in the world but we can often take that for granted. When you love a place as much as we do, then narrowing down a few attractions for visitors from far away can be a difficult task. With that in mind, we want to go over a few of our choices to keep callers entertained, from first-hand positive experiences we have seen from family and friends.

Cartagena Murcia is one of the world’s oldest cities, with over 3,000 years of history, meaning a lot to draw from. You can’t go wrong here with the Roman Theatre Museum. Still standing in remarkably good condition, there are ruins here which are easy to appreciate as some of the finest and best maintained in the world.

You’ll be hard pressed to find anyone who isn’t impressed at the state of these Roman remains, and their relative obscurity means they won’t be as flooded with people as many more famous attractions often are.

If your visitors are golf enthusiasts, then we would recommend checking out one of the popular golfing retreats. La Manga Golf Resort is enormously popular with both national and international visitors, though there are many lesser-known alternatives for those who wish to keep things a little more relaxed.

Beaches are always a safe bet, and our choice for one on the more populated front is that of Benidorm. With plenty of rentals, and not far from quality shopping, this beach has something for everyone. It even has extensive Wi-Fi coverage so the less ocean-enthused can relax under an umbrella and surf the web instead of the waves.

Check out the news back home, or just keep up with emails, the choices available from Benidorm beach make it one of the safest bets in Costa Blanca.

Visitors with more of an adventurous spirit might be better off pointed towards the Montgo Natural Park. It’s been a while since we took a trip here ourselves, but we’ve heard great things from some friends who recently made the trip.

With great views and great exercise, you’ll need to be sure to plan ahead for this one. Good shoes and water is a must, and be sure to remind everyone to pack a camera.

As much as we love our friends and family, we all know that having to entertain distant visitors can be a difficult task. Before beginning your plans, you should be sure to find out what it is that they like to do in their spare time, so you might give recommendations that are the best suited to their specific wants and needs.

At the very least, you can rest assured in the ability of our food to bind us all together, or a nice beer to calm everybody’s collective nerves, especially after a long flight.

And if they do turn out to be bad types of guests then, by all means, take a trip to one of the spots yourself!