Montgo GS – Santana Shield

Montgo GS played its first Trophy Competition of the year, the Santana Shield sponsored by Steve Crossan.

The weather today was very overcast with a light wind, but we still had a good turnout of 31 players which included 1 guest Glen Gardiner.

1st and winner of the Santana Shield was Hieko Schram with a very good 38 points, 2nd was Richard Fox with 37 points and 3rd place went to Brian Redfearn with 36 points.

The 2 nearest the pins were both won by Ladies, Jan Jones on the 3rd with 4.82m and after a lot of remeasuring Claire Stringer won on the 11th with 10.03m beating Ruth Strasser by 1cm. We had 2 Two´s today and these were won by Liz Butler and Geoff Willcock who each received a coveted Montgo Ball.

Next week is a Stableford Competition sponsored by Ian Bonser.