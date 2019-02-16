Magpies held by CSKA at Pinatar Arena

Newcastle United and CSKA Moscow played out a 1-1 draw at the Pinatar Arena in font of over 3,000 spectators this Saturday lunchtime.

Solomon Rondón opened the scoring for Rafa Benítez side who had their opponents under the cosh for long periods of the game, during which they should have added to their tally on more than one occasion.

However, just minutes before the break they were penalised for not making their superiority count when Abel Hernández equalized for CSKA during Moscow’s best period of the game.

Joselu, Manquillo and Ayoze had chances to take the game for the Magpies during the second period but CSKA held firm with an impressive defensive display. The match was played in an excellent atmosphere that had the sell-out crown give both teams a standing ovation at the end of the game.

NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-1 CSKA MOSCOW

Newcastle: Darlow, Ki Sung Yueng, Schär, Lascelles, Rondón, Diamé, Kenedy, Lejeune, Yedlin, Barreca y Almirón. También jugaron Dummet, Ritchie, Muto, Hayden, Manquillo, Ayoze, Federico Fernández, Longstaff, Joselu y Atsu. Entrenador: Rafa Benítez.

CSKA: Akinfeev, Mario Fernandes, Becao, Bistrovic, Nababkin, Shchennikov, Vlasic, Dzagoev, Chalov, Abel Hernández y Akhmetov. También jugaron Sigursdsson, Nishimura, Yefremov, Oblyakov y Bijol. Entrenador: Viktor Goncharenko.

GOLES: 1-0 Minuto 15 Rondón. 1-1 Minuto 40 Abel Hernández

Rafa Sánchez López dirigió el partido.

3.000 espectadores en Pinatar Arena.