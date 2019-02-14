Important Baby Gestures you need to Know

Babies are a precious gift that one can ever have and you have to cherish and guard your gift jealously. The only way to do that is to know some of the gestures made by babies. Some professionals who know a lot about babies can explain to you some of the baby gestures. But some of them are so easy to take note.
And if you are a young mother there is no reason for you to be petrified because this article will ease all your grievances in one go. All you need to know is to enjoy the read and make sure you get something out of it.
Besides mentioning young mothers, most parents also find it difficult to understand their kid's gestures but relax we got you covered.
Baby Kicking in the Air
This movement is very common for young babies. And you have to take note that this signal reflects that your baby is trying by all means to communicate with you. However, if you see your baby doing this don’t be afraid. This is a sign that your baby is happy and enjoying the moment. The excitement might come because they are holding their favourite toy or you are smiling at them.
Bending their Knees Towards the Tummy
I’m sure if you have come across toddlers you know this gesture. Many babies fold their knees towards their tummy for different reasons. It depends on what they are feeling at moment. Babies react differently to situations.
But in most cases bending the knees towards the tummy means that they might be having a stomach discomfort or maybe heartburn.
If you have to change the diet of your baby make sure you consult the doctor or a paediatrician.