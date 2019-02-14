GIRLS STEAL THE LIMELIGHT ON VALENTINES DAY CUP

Warblers descended upon a rather tired looking Bonalba but it is that time of year when courses never look their best but Great Bunkers full to the brim with good sand and the weather was wall to wall blue skies.

As Valentine’s day is mainly for ladies it was two who shone through with great scores, top of the list was that lady who walked away in 2018 with trophies galore Rosemary Edwards with a great net 68 taking the first trophy of the 2019 season “The Valentines Cup”

In second spot no guessing who that lady golfer was as at present you cannot keep her down and avoiding a cut Susan Harrison 2 shots back on 70

Third was David French on 72 who also took the prize for the lowest gross score with an 81 and keeping his wine cupboard well stocked took nearest the pin on hole 11

4th spot was Arthur Sullivan also on 72 but having a higher handicap

5th was Denis Coe on 75

6th was Fred Colley on 76

Other nearest the pins was an amazed Malcolm Robinson on hole 4 as he had no idea where his ball finished but only a meter from the hole.

On hole 14 was our lady of the day Rosemary Edwards

Hole 8 was Paddy Kenmore

The two challenge was rolled over as no twos were recorded.

The football card was won by Fran Dickenson with Aston Villa welcome back to Fran and Tony Dickinson.

As stated, the course was not at its best but the 24 Warbles who attended thoroughly enjoyed the event even though it was a medal.

Our next event is on the 27th at Galiana for a Texas scramble with a first tee of 10.30 registration 9.45am

Guests are very welcome and need to book through a member of direct to registration on mjt@stylepms.com or ring 639242896