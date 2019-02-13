El PLantio2 Golf

Illness and absences still tend to limit the numbers for El Plantio 2’s planned Joker competition. This time the 12 entries meant a team competition was changed to a Pairs Joker with 6 pairings of 2 players. The standard of play varied wildly with the winners finishing a massive 38 points in front of the sixth place.

Nearest the pins:Hole 4 – Rod Loveday, Hole 6 – Alistair Douglas

Third place – Alistair Douglas, Ken Green – 64 points.

Second place – Alan Janes, Barry Walthall – 70 points

First place – Brian Coupe, Chris Linathan – 71 points..

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230.

David Swann

Picture from L to R: Barry Walthall, Alan Janes,Rod Loveday, Alistair Douglas, Brian Coupe, Chris Linathan, Ken Green.