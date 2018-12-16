Alfies Golf Society Saurines de la Torre -Thursday 13th December 2018

21 members from Alfie’s GS travelled to Saurines de la Torre GC for the final event in the calendar for 2018 which would decide who would take the honours for the Championship Golfer of The Year.

The weather was cold and wet making the golf a real challenge. The course was in reasonable condition bearing in mind the rain we have had in the last few weeks. The presentation was held at The Street restaurant in the evening as this was also the Alfies Christmas Dinner and a good time was had by all. As the golfers came off the course the positions of the winners was changing all the time with the final stages deciding who came out on top.

Our winner of the day in the silver division was Jim Dempsey with a great score of 40 stableford points

Second place went to Wayne Stevenson with a score of 33 Stableford points.

The Winner of the gold division was Ian Ingledew our society Captain with a fantastic score of 40 stableford points. Second place went to Nick Lee who also had 40 points but lost out on count back.

Nearest the pin on the 10th– Sponsored by ‘The Street Restaurant’ went to Tony Hall

Nearest the pin on the 18th– sponsored by ‘Alfies Bar‘ went to Ian Ingledew

Nearest the pin in 2 shots on the 7th – sponsored by ’The Celtic Drop’ went to Jim Dempsey

The Blind pairs was won by Neil Oliver and Steve Bicks

So the outcome of the main events was:- Championship Golfer of the Year – Ian Connell 180 points

Runner up Golfer of the Year – Jim Dempsey 157 points

3rd Place Golfer of the Year – Ian Ingledew 154 points

Most Improved Golfer of the Year 2018 – Steve Barlow

Winner of the Eclectic Cup 2018 – Rita Potters

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, to Cat and Liz at Alfies Bar for their continued support throughout the year, and to Sandie Hall for organising the charity raffle and prizes. And finally thanks to all the members for supporting Alfies Golf Society throughout 2018.