Plaza GS at Vistabella

Wild and wooly conditions awaited our 31 players who signed up for Vistabella this week. The wind didn’t put anyone off, they donned their ‘Benny’ hats and could be heard quoting ‘ Nice and Easy when it’s Breezy’ as they set off!

With only 7 stableford scores above 30 the best player of the day was Guest Joe Millar with an amazing 39 points off his 18 handicap. At the other end of the spectrum the worst player was new Member Robbie Cooke with 16 points off his 25 handicap.

The Ale House kindly sponsored our NTP’s, Callum Hitcham taking 2, Phil Sully, Ronaldo Temple, and Dodgy Declan winning one a piece. Ronaldo was the only player to have a 2 which meant he alone took the 2’s pot of €62.

Our best lady on the day was Jane Cowan, Jane also came 3rd in the Silver division with 29 pts off her 31 hdcp, 2nd on countback off his 15 hdcp was Barry Mitchell with first place going to Jim Bowman, 30 pts off 26 hdcp.

The Gold division fared better with the top players all scoring more that 30 ! 3rd place Warren Harris 31 pts on countback, hdcp 8, 2nd place Theo Boelhouwer 32 pts off 12 hdcp, with Russell Bailey taking first place with 33 points off 14 hdcp. Well done lads !

Our next game is at Villamartin on Friday 21st December.