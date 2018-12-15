Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 10.12.18

‘On Cue’ and despite Terry Field’s early reservations about the playing abilities of his team members in Monday’s 6x6x6 he finished up on the winner’s rostrum! Ably assisted by Peter Wickham, Annemarie Weisheit and yours truly a score of 85 points took the ‘frame’.

Annemarie managed 13 points over just three holes which included a 2 for 5 points! However, I was reminded that not so long ago Reg Akehurst played the ultimate ‘trick shot’ and scored a 2 for 6 on the par four 7th (A nett zero!) With a comfortable ‘cushion’ on the pink spot, with 76 points, were Geoff Biggerstaff, Ron and Yvonne Phipps and the fictional Albert. Not to be ‘baulked’ at.

Before Wednesday’s stableford commenced we welcomed two new members to our gang; Pat Cassidy and a certain Mr Willie Thorne. I had the pleasure of playing with Willie this morning (omg! did I really just say that?) I think he might have been going for a 147 until we told him that was a different game!

And so, to the day’s results. Alan Douglas ‘chalked up’ the only ‘2’ of the day (So he’ll be having steak with his black pudding tonight!) The first three places were decided on countback with 32 points each. Peter Wickham ‘potted the black’ first and was followed by Ron Phipps and Annemarie Weisheit (she’s making a habit of this!)

Onto Friday which saw us compete in a ‘Bowmaker’. That’s three out of four scores to count on each hole. The winning team, with 114 points, (after four attempts at filling in their scorecard correctly) were John Dobson, Reg Akehurst, Marleen Billen and Yvonne Phipps. The ‘green baize’ was obviously very kind to them today!

Pues, hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell