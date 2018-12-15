La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

Played over 7 weeks the Christmas Hamper competition, which is a tradition within our club, the final matches were played and the winners from the 8 teams that competed were Tony Dalton, Pat Reilly, Ken Stringfellow and Irene Laverick.

Feature of the competition is that all 32 players that take part each receive a Christmas Hamper presented by Club President Jean Cooper.

A difficult day in the Enterprise Division for the Apollos who visited top the table San Luis Klingons and were defeated on all rinks losing the overall shots by 130 shots to 51.

In the Voyager Division mixed results for the Pioneers and the Sputniks both playing San Luis teams. The Apollos away to the Vulcans won on 2 rinks and lost the overall match by 80 shots to 79. Winners for the Apollos were Barbara Cooper with Tony Campbell ans Dave Laverick 31-7 and Bill and Sue Jordan wich Vic Mahomet 16-13.

The Sputniks at home to the Romulans won by 97 shots to 81 with 3 winning rinks therefore collecting 8 points. Winners for the Sputniks were Molly Russell with Ann Edgerton and Noel Morrisroe 25-12 and Dot and Joe Kocsis with Qillie McVey 23-12.Gary Randall with Jim Hudson and Jim Eastwood completed the victory with a 22-12 win.

In the B Division the Golds away at Quesada Swifts shared the points with the Swifts winning 16-10 on the rink of Derek Smith, Gordon Dall and Alan Mawer whilst Doug and Fay Beattie with Norman Adcroft had a 15-12 win and Jo Elkin, Tony Dalton and Vic Mahomet won by a single shot. The overall shots went by 87-73 to the Swifts.

In the C Division the Silvers visited Greenlands Elms and won by 8 points to 4. The winning rinks came from Hilary Clarke, Molly Russell and Willie Mcvey by 18-11.Wins also came from Tom Heaslewood with Ann Edgerton and Lee Plummer by 24-13 whilst an excellent win came from Jan Plummer, Gary Randall, two of our newbies,and Jim Eastwood by 25-10 with the overall shots going to the Silvers by 87 shots to 72.