CD Torrevieja vs CD Thader. Our Time!

This coming Saturday 15 December at 18.30h at Torrevieja’s Nelson Mandela Stadium, CD Torrevieja faces CD Thader in the sixteenth match of the season.

The team managed to achieve an important victory in Villena by 0-1, not only for the three points they racked up, but also for the much-needed boost in moral to the team, who had been putting in 110% in their efforts to score goals and add winning points to their total.

Our players now return to their home ground this Saturday to play against CD Thader, in a derby, in which CD Torrevieja will be looking to gain a second consecutive win.

We hope that you can all make it for this match on Saturday, when we aim to end the year at home with those three coveted winning points.