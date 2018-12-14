Business Owners – It’s Time to Give Back for a Worthy Cause

In January, Casas Espania, the local and reliable real estate agent, are hosting a fun-packed auction and meal in aid of a campaign which as touched many a heart.

Millie Grundy is a lively 13 year old girl who happens to have severe Scoliosis and needs an operation that is only available privately and costs in the region of 60,000€.

As Casas Espaniah says, in their great slogan for the campaign, “We’ve got your back, Millie”, and we have stolen for our headline, “it’s time to give back”, as they also need help themselves.

They are now on the lookout for local businesses to support them by giving prizes they can auction off on the night. Highlights of the auction lots so far include a web page package from the guys at Mediaelx – Páginas Web, spa treatments thanks to Hotel Dña Monse, a round of golf courtesy of Alenda Golf plus many others, including yours, which will then also be added to the growing list of auction lots which they update on their website, https://casasespania.com/new/666/the-complete-auction-lot-list/

If you’re not a business owner and just want to go along on the night, remembering to take your cheque book of course, the event will be taking place at Carmens Bar/Restaurant in Torrevieja.

Places are limited, and tickets cost just 20euro, so it is likely to sell out very soon, if it hasn’t already.

If you want more information, you can call into any of the Casas Espania offices, La Siesta in Torrevieja, Centro Comercial Zenia Golf II in La Zenia, Avenida de la libertad in Los Alcázares, or Urb. Pinar del Campoverde in Campoverde, or send an email to info@casasespania.com