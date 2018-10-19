Guardia Civil appeal for witnesses following fatal hit and run in Cabo Roig

The Guardia Civil are appealing for information following a fatal hit and run in Cabo Roig during the early hours of Friday morning. The incident occurred at around 4am on the N332 just in front of the New Skala Club.

Passersby say that the face of the body was unrecognisable and it is thought that the Guardia Civil are treating the incident as suspicious. The extent of the injuries suggested that the incident may have been a settling of scores.

The identity of the man is still unknown as the injuries caused such extensive damage to his face and he was not carrying any identification on him at the time of the accident.