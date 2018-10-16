La Finca Golf Society week ending 13th October.

Mondays roll up this week was a stableford of the yellow blocks which was won by Doug Spiring with a great round of 42 points and a nice big cut.Results were as follows,

4th, Alex Duchart (31), 3rd, Dave Friedman (33), 2nd, Ole Dibbern (35) and 1st, Doug Spiring (42).

Nearest the pins were John MaCadams (3), Lew Joss (6), Gavin Parke (13) and Alex Duchart (16).

On Wednesday we played a Stableford competition of the Yellow Blocks, results was as follows;

4th, Mike Stott (33), 3rd Stuart Tosh (34), 2nd, Ole Dibbern (34) and 1st, Alex Duchart (35).

Nearest the pins were Ole Dibbern (3), Dave Friedman (6), Jerry Conybeare (13) and Lew Joss (16).

On Saturday we played a stableford of the Yellow Plates with 20 members taking part. The start was delayed by an hour because of thick fog at the course. Very busy with influx of north Europeans, greens are soft with pitch marks not being repaired and bunkers not being raked properly, (Where are the Marshall’s)!!!

Results as follows,

5th Jerry Conybeare (34), 4th Doug Spiring (34) 3rd, Dave Friedman (34), 2nd, Lew Joss (35) and 1st, Steve Higgins with (36).

Nearest the pins were Doug Spiring (3), Stuart Tosh (6), Mike Stott (13) and Dave Friedman (16).

There was two 2s today Mike on 13 and Steve on16, hole 13 was drawn out so Mike wins the pot.

Best dressed golfer was Scott Ramsey (sponsored by Gordons Gin!!).

Back to The Corner Flag Bar afterwards for food and presentation thanks to Steve and his staff.

La Finca Golf Society meets every Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays at La Finca with first tee time around 09-00 am. Saturday is main competition day with various competitions which are Spanish Federated, to be eligible to play you need a handicap of 16 or less.

If you are interested or require more information give Barry a ring on 666694467 or 966731033.