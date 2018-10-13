No Brotherly Love as El Cid go top in the Winter League with a win over La Siesta.

El Cid Club Captain Stewart Beattie set aside family loyalty as El Cid had a comfortable win against a La Siesta team containing his brother and sister-in-law.

Rink 2 saw Derek Randall’s team 4 shots down after 2 ends but a 7 on the 3rd end saw El Cid take control winning the next 10 ends and go on to win by 30 shots to 13. Rink 3 was a very tight match with Clive Scott’s team winning 11 ends but still needed 2 shots to win by 1 on the 18th.

On Rink 4 Pat Metcalfe and her all ladies team got off to a good start but La Siesta pulled it back to 11 – 10 after 11 ends before El Cid dug in and took the game 22 – 16. Rink 5 saw another close game at 7 – 7 after 9 ends. Helen Hall was taken ill and replaced by Ian Brown who helped his team win 6 of the last 9 to win 18 – 10.

It was looking like a 12 – 0 win for El Cid but Rink 6 saw a terrific finish. Michael Edward’s team were beating Yvonne Briden’s team 16 – 15 after 17 ends but with El Cid holding 3 for a win Michael killed the head and went on to win the 19th end by 1 shot and 2 points for La Siesta.

Derek Randall Winter League Captain praised all his team for a 4 Rink wins against 1 but with overall shot difference of 30 giving a 10 – 2 win. As other results arrived it means El Cid sit top of the league after 2 games by 1 point. Next week El Cid away to Monte Mar

Stewart Beattie

Northern League Report

SPIRITED SWORDS! ​On Monday the Swords took on the BBC Jaguars at El Cid. After 7 ends things were not looking good with only 1 scoring rink ahead and a 17 shot overall deficit. However the team of Betty Anderson, Hazel and Ian Brown came back from 14-2 down to win by 24-20.

Also Pat Coburn, Paul Trunchion and Alan Ferrand 6-1 down after just 4 ends came through to win 22-13. Stars of the day were John Carr, Clive Bidel and Paul Whitmee taking 14 of 18 ends to win 27-5.

BBC Jaguars took the Challenger and Friendly Rinks. Even here though the Swords teams came back from poor starts to be level after 12 and 13 ends respectively only to lose out in the last few ends. So the Swords took the day 8 points to 2 and by 89 shots to 65.

Next week the Swords travel to take on Finca Guila

Paul Trunchion