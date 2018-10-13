Las Ramblas Golf Society

The dreaded ‘Yellow Peril’ kick started our week and only two points separated the four competing teams! With the yellow ball scoring double (unless you lost it of course) together with the next best two scores our winners were Dave Pulling, Benedicte Kruse, Nigel Price and Rod Doel with 133 points.

Today’s ‘senior moment’ surely went to Mike Mahony who managed to leave three clubs greenside whilst walking off to his buggy!

Onto the serious business of Wednesday’s club championship ‘Medal’ round. This was the second of three rounds with each player being judged on his/her best two score cards. After a long spell away from the winner’s spotlight Tom Hardie took the honours with a nett score of 71. Welcome back Tom!

Brian Staines and Hendrick Oldenziel took Silver and Bronze (on countback) with nett 72’s. Flying the flag for those who still play off the yellow tees and claiming fourth spot, was Lindsay Forbes with a nett 73 (gross 78)!

Onto Friday’s team game of 6x6x6. Another ‘blue day’ with the seemingly inseparable pairing of the ‘Chuckle Brothers’ together with John Shervell and Yvonne Phipps taking first place with 86 points. It should be mentioned of course, it took until the ninth hole before Brian Staines finally made it onto the scorecard!

Pues, hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell