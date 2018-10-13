Campoverde Church in the community: Autumn Fayre

On Saturday October 20 2018 Campoverde Church is holding its annual Autumn Fayre in the Church Garden and carpark from 11am to 3pm. There will be all the usual church stalls to raise money for the vital work of the church including bric-a-brac, homemade cakes, plants, books, tombola, crepes, refreshments, etc, etc.

There will also be a special display by Campoverde Morris Dancers and Street Theatre. In addition, this year the church is trying some new things. There will be a special area for children with a puppet show, facepainting, Children’s Tombola, etc. Bring children!!

But most importantly of all there will be a special “Charity Fair”. Local charities and Community Organisations are being invited to come along to let people know what they do and how local people can get involved.

Maggie Dew from Campoverde Church says, “We are often asked by local people what they can do for their community and all we can do is point them to the local charities we know of. This year we wanted to give people a chance to hear about opportunities available directly from those charities and the Autumn Fayre is the ideal opportunity to do that.”

If you are a local charity and would like to come along please e-mail maggieruthdew@hotmail.com. If you have always “wanted to do something in the community” but never quite knew what, come along and find out!

There will also be a special area for local businesses to come along, let people know they are there and sell their wares. Maggie Dew says, “We have some exciting local businesses lined up including those selling clothes, jewellery, make-up, hair products, cannabis oil (for medicinal purposes!), and even a local micro-brewery!! etc, etc.

If you run a local business and would like to come along, e-mail me.”Further details from Maggie Dew on maggieruthdew@hotmail.com.