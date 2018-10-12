Pego Golf Society Guinness Trophy

Today we played the yearly Guinness Trophy at Oliva Nova featuring five teams of three persons and a Texas Scramble was played.

This is a prestigious competition, where the winners drink Guinness free all night, and the team second pay 10 Euros each, and all the other teams pay 20 Euros each person. We thank the Cova Bar in Pego for the courtesy and kindness, and for the fine service and the lovely food they provided for everybody. They were brilliant.

The result was as follows:-

1st Place was Malcolm Wise, Ian Robertson and Billy Randall with an outstanding 59.34 net playing off 9.66

2nd Place was John Guest, Chris Gooch and Robert Hitchens with an creditable 65.66 net playing off 10.3

3rd Place was Mick Connelly, Derek Lindley and John Evans with a excellent 68.00 net playing off 10.0