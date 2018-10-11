Los Nietos Golf Society Captain’s Day

As reported last month, the Los Nietos Golf Society took off on their Captain’s Day outing to the prestigious La Manga , North Course. The day was proudly sponsored by Avalon, the funeral plan.

We fielded a massive turnout of 48 players , with our numbers swollen by the welcome addition of our friends from Scorpions golf society ,whose home course is at La Serena. We arrived in the dark at 7.15 am but dawn followed soon after and although rain had been forecasted , fortuitously it never materialised and we had perfect playing conditions and temperature .

The staff were, as always, most courteous and helpful and soon got us under way just after 8.00am . The course was well manicured and looked great although the greens showed signs of a heavy summer season ! Not deterred we went on to enjoy a wonderful day , playing a Shambles format , where you all tee off , and all play your own ball there on from the best chosen drive.

Everyone must have at least 3 of their own drives taken before completion of the round . The winning team was David Bourne , Jason Beese ,Phil Harris and Paul Ryan, coming in with a magnificent score of 139 points.

Presentation made by Captain Tim , 3rd from the left at Lismos afterwards.

There were prizes donated for every all 18holes and split into 3 categories … Handicaps 1 to 24 , handicaps 25 to 36 and open for all. A couple of notable winners , Gavin Lockley, son of our esteemed secretary, won ….Longest drive with an iron on the first; Longest Drive h/c1/24 on the 12th and 2nd shot nearest the pin on 18th.

Ian Price won on hole 7 , 2nd shot nearest the pin in the 1/24 category ; the same on hole 11 and longest drive on hole 15

The whole celebration culminated in a Ladies Night Dinner and Dance held at the romantic setting on the shores of the Mar Menor at Antonios in the village of Los Nietos. It was a balmy night , allowing us the opportunity to sit on the seashore admiring the view and the water as still as a mill pond !

A fitting end to a great event and our very grateful thanks to our sponsors Avalon, to Clive and Christine Williams in organising the wonderful dinner and dance and to Captain Tim and his entrepreneurial skills.

We play at La Roda next month for the Henry Wilce Memorial Trophy.