Hilton signs an agreement to open its fourth resort hotel

The hotel company Hilton has signed a franchise agreement with Empresas Phoenix to open a new resort hotel, the fourth in Spain, under the name DoubleTree by Hilton La Torre Golf & Spa Resort.

The facility will be opened at the end of this year at La Torre Golf Resort, in Roldán, “an emerging leisure destination with multiple services, located between the city of Murcia and the Costa Cálida”, according to the multinational tourism organisation.

According to Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president of EMEA development at Hilton, “the Region of Murcia is positioning itself as one of the most outstanding leisure destinations in Spain, with more than 5.5 million visitors last year. The opening of the new international airport will further boost the attraction for foreign visitors. We are pleased to be working with Empresas Phoenix to offer this outstanding resort to our clients, “he said.

The 133 rooms in DoubleTree by Hilton La Torre Golf & Spa Resort are situated in the municipality of Torre Pacheco “in a privileged location within La Torre Resort that has many different restaurants, a convention centre and a spectacular golf course”. The hotel will also offer meeting rooms, ballroom, a fitness centre and spa, and a swimming pool.

Orlando Chacra, president of Empresas Phoenix, said that “we are convinced that it will quickly become one of the leading hotels on the Costa Cálida”.