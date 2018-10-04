Young Finn Teemu Putkisto Wins Bowling’s VII Torrevieja Open

The finals of the VII International Open “City of Torrevieja” were bowled on Sunday September 30. The 32 finalists started their striking efforts on the Ozone lanes at 8:30am and after two elimination rounds the final round robin of eight was fought between Michael Coussens (BEL), Teemu Putkisto (FIN), Francisco Rodríguez Suanzes (ESP), Mats Maggi (BEL), Lee Cocker (ENG), Kaaron Salomaa (FIN), Santtu Tahvanainen (FIN), and Mika Määttä (FIN).

Putkisto, a 21-year-old student, rose to the occasion and beat the Belgian Coussens in his last match with a final margin of 19 pins, lifting the trophy and a €3,000 cheque. Paco Rodríguez, a Spanish bowling legend, came third.

The organizers, Club Euro Bowling Torrevieja and Ozone Bowling, have already their sights set on the next edition of this great international event, scheduled for the autumn of 2019.