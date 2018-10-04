Mojácar Hosts KTM Adventure Bike Meeting

For the fifth time, KTM Spain Adventurers gathered together in Mojácar, bringing together three hundred motorcycle lovers to the town for this annual event, including riders, friends and organizers.

Mojácar was chosen, once again, as the setting by the well-known Austrian brand KTM Adventure, for the starting point and finishing line that took in a journey of almost 500 kilometres.

The designated route takes in numerous trails through the Sierra Cabrera that are a great draw for devotees of this type of discipline.

The special mountain relief gives the participants a chance to take in a variety of different landscapes which change along the way from coastal stretches to those that are typically Andalucían, before passing vegetation that could pass for African. All of them, in their own way, add to the fun and enjoyment of the riders’ experience.

It’s a route that has been specially designed by the company to test the versatility of the KTM Adventure models to the maximum, especially through the different optional off road sections along the way.

The event brings in more followers and visitors each year, with the town’s Hotel Marina Mar Servigroup acting as the focal point as the official registration centre and accommodation venue.

The test also starts off Mojácar’s autumn and winter season for sports tourism, which has become a popular and valuable option for the town’s entrepreneurs and Council to promote in an effort to bring in visitors during the off peak period.

In collaboration with Mojácar Council, the Servigroup hotels also work hard to attract cyclists and others from the world of motorcycling as well as different groups of sports enthusiasts. The Hotel Marina Mar has developed the facilities, to act as a great venue to host important cycling events, presentations of new models and offer a training base for the official cycling teams from many European countries.