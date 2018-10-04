A colony no more 

On Saturday, October 6, once again, we will clean the plastic waste and other garbage that litter the only car park located on Zenia Boulevard (in front of Decathlon and Leroy Merlin,).

We will start at 10:00 in the morning and then at 11:00 we will protest for one hour in the parking lot, where we want to build the cultural center of the city of Orihuela Costa.

Yes, this car park belongs to Orihuela Costa and not to Boulevard Zenia. But, Orihuela does not want you to know about this. We will recover our land and, instead, we will place our necessary cultural center. a place where we can read, study, learn languages, train ourselves to work, go to concerts. This is an opportunity for us to feel like a city, not like a colony.