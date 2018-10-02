Creating A One-Page Website: The Basics

A one-page website, often referred to as a landing page, are used mostly for sales and introduction of new products. As you have already guessed, these are the websites that consist of a single page. The purpose of such site is to deliver the basic and essential information to a user. One-page websites often serve as a personal website examples .

When to use a one-page website?

Judging from the experience of Weblium team of developers, the main purpose of one-page website is a quick sale of a certain product, gathering information about customer base, creating a subscription base, etc. Here are three examples of cases when a one-page website becomes a perfect tool.

Infoproduct sales. When presenting a unique product, create a page describing this innovation, its advantages, and fill it with search-friendly words. Although searching engines prefer big websites, they will make an exception in a case with a unique product. Large-scale product release. Tell about an upcoming project beforehand, even if the development is to take much more time. Fuel the interest and start creating the customer base. Sales for small business. One-page websites are cost-efficient, so they often become the best solution for small businesses.

Pros & cons

If a one-page website can work out for your case, start with considering the balance between advantages and disadvantages. There are some important moments that can influence the performance, so pay attention to them in advance.

Pros

Everything in one place. Customers don’t need to start a research or wander around the website searching for contact details and viewing separate items. Everything is located on a single page, so it is more likely that a user will proceed to order/purchase form quickly.

Cost efficiency . It is much cheaper than creating a website with multiple pages.

Easier improvement. Besides being cheaper to design, a one-page website is easier to redesign, develop, fill with new information and menu elements, etc.

Unique design . It is much easier to create one of a kind website when you need to create only one page. There is much room for designer’s creativity and enough time for developers to translate the idea into life.

User attention control . Unlike a multipage website, where user’s attention gets distracted and their route is unpredictable, here you are free to set the amount of content to be discovered and the order in which a visitor does it.

Emotional journey . One-page websites are so aesthetic, sophisticated, and entertaining that sometimes they remind a real adventure, filled with gamification and even with intrigue!

Cons

Forget about TOP searching results. One-page websites are not meant for promotion. They receive traffic from context advertising and social networks, emails and similar resources. Constant assistance. Those, who prefer independent website moderation will be upset to find out that one-page websites don’t have CMS. However, it is hardly a disadvantage when you work with Weblium team – they provide full support on all stages.

Longer loading. Big amount of information together with a couple of images on one page increase the time of loading, but there is a way to deal with this issue – dynamic loading, for instance.

Troublesome analytics. As the website has only one URL address, it becomes complicated to analyze user behavior patterns. It is not possible to find out, what information was the most interesting for a user.

User perception. Ironically, some web users find it difficult to relate a one-page website to a company, while the others are annoyed with scrolling. As a result, both consider a one-page website as not enough trustworthy.

One-page website with Weblium

Weblium team has a huge experience in creating one-page websites. Thus, Weblium uses the best practices to make each and every one of them work efficiently and serve for a set purpose. How is it possible? Here are some tips Weblium is glad to share.