Navy deactivates a bomb in Águilas

Naval bomb disposal experts belonging to the Mine Action Divers Unit (UBMCM), recovered an aviation bomb on Thursday that had been caught up in the nets of the fishing Trawler Concepción y María nets, on Thursday out of Águilas, just a few miles south of Cartagena

The Civil Guard reported the find to the Navy, which ordered the deployment of a special task force for deactivation.

The bomb, which was identified as an inert MK-76 exercise aviation bomb, was eventually deactivated in the early hours of Friday morning by the UBMCM, with the assistance of the Fishermen’s Guild of Águilas, Local Police, Civil Guard, a unit of the Murcian Health Service, the Red Cross Service of Águilas, Civil Protection, and the Naval Command of Cartagena.