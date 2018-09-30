La Marina Golf Society

We visited Vistabella for the first time since the course was extended to 18 holes and judging by the scores returned many members will advocate a quick return. We were blessed with a cooler day with a welcome breeze.

In the Gold section the winner was new member Gill Ludkiowicz with 31 points and ,with a handicap of 18 , she is a welcome addition to the Society.

The Silver section was an extremely close run thing ,with Tim Ruse ,Gerry McCabe and Elspeth Craig all scoring 40 Points. However ,on countback, Captain Elspeth won the day.

Overall scoring on the day will prove much work for the handicap secretary.

Tim had consolation in winning a NTP and the 2’s pot, with other NTP’S going to Colin Yarnton and Alan Craig.

Our next meeting is at BonAlba on October 11th,first tee 10.am at a cost of 45Euros. List is on the board at the Sports Centre or contact Alan Craig on a100ac@yahoo.co.uk.

A reminder of the Quiz Night at the Sports Centre on Tuesday 9th October. Iain Lyall will welcome your booking on Iain.Lyall54@gmail.com.