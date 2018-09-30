El Raso Golf Society

For the second time this year we travelled to Roda for our monthly Stableford competition. Once again, the course was in good condition and a pleasure to play this challenging course.

The final results were as follows: Par 3 holes nearest the pins were hole 2 Robin Richards hole 7 Linda Lynch hole 11 Arty Crammon and hole 13 Steve Sayers. Best front nine went to Malcolm Foskett with 18 pts and best back nine Arty Crammon with 19 pts. In third place John Dodds 35 pts c/b second was Steve Sayers 36 pts and the winner of the day was Glen Roberts with 37 pts. The gnome, on this occasion, was presented to Jan Shorley.

After the game we returned to the Olde 9th in Quesada for prize giving and refreshments and our thanks, once again, to Grant and his staff.