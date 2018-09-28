Pensioner to walk 780 km pilgrimage route for Pets In Spain

In October Margaret Brennan will walk the 780km pilgrimage route to raise awareness and funds for Pets In Spain animal rescue charity.

The Camino de Santiago route for Margaret will start in France and end at Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, northwest Spain. Margaret’s adopted rescue dog Lindy will accompany her on this mammoth hike, for most of the route following close behind in the camper van driven by her husband Bob.

It will take an estimated 31 days for Margaret to walk the complete route.

Pets In Spain is a legally registered animal rescue and welfare charity in Spain operated entirely by volunteers. They do not receive funding from any local or regional government and funds are needed now to help them continue to rescue and rehabilitate animals in desperate and sometimes life threatening situations.

You can help by sponsoring Margaret and spur her on to complete the Camino de Santiago walk. This can be done with a one-off donation by Paypal of 5-10 Euros to: info@petsinspain.com and please state ‘Walk Margaret’, or by bank transfer to the charity’s Pets In Spain bank account IBAN number ES14 0081 0687 7700 0168 1672.

Another way is to visit either one of the two Pets In Spain charity shops in La Marina urbanisation where sponsor forms will be available to add your support for Margaret and the charity.

Visit the web site at www.petsinspain.com or the Pets In Spain on Facebook page.

Telephone and Whatsapp number is 645 469 253.